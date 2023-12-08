WHITNER, Otis
Age 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WHITNER, Otis
Age 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral