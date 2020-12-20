Whitman, Homer

WHITMAN, Jr., Homer W.



January 8, 1932 – December 16, 2020



Homer W. "Bo" Whitman, Jr., passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020, following several months of illness. He was at home and surrounded by family and caregivers.



Bo was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend and was the consummate Southern Gentleman. Known for a quick and joyful sense of humor that was both funny and corny, he was also a gourmand for whom there was no greater pleasure than a delicious meal with family and friends, whether prepared by his wife Anne – a talented cook – or by one of his many favorite restaurants. He loved golf and played regularly at Peachtree Golf Club in Atlanta, where he twice won the Bobby Jones Cup, at the Piedmont Driving Club, and at Mid-Ocean Club in Bermuda. He was also a member of the Union League Club of New York, the Breakfast Club of Atlanta, and a former member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. Memorable family vacations included summers on an historic ranch in the Tetons, a barge trip through France, winter ski holidays in Austria, fishing trips to Apalachicola and Homasassa Springs, and numerous trips to Bermuda, the Masters Golf Tournament and Eseeola Lodge in North Carolina.



Bo was born on January 8, 1932. He was raised in Sarasota, Florida, and graduated from Sarasota High School. He earned a BA with high honors from Sewanee, the University of the South, and was the first member of his family to attend college. Following graduation, he served as a surface warfare officer of the United States Navy aboard the USS Pillsbury and the USS Massey, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. It was during this period that he married Anne Sarran, the lifelong love of his life. Following completion of active duty in 1956, Bo and Anne moved to Atlanta and adopted it as their home.



Bo began his lifetime career in finance by joining the First National Bank of Atlanta, serving there until 1972 as group vice president and completing graduate work in finance at Emory University. He and Anne briefly moved to Sarasota where he served as president and director of Palmer 1st National Bank & Trust Company, and then returned to Atlanta as president and director of Hamilton Bank & Trust Company. He shifted into the institutional investment counsel field in the late 70's, and capped a highly-successful career as senior vice president with Montag & Caldwell, Inc., where he was instrumental in the firm's success and growth. Following retirement, he enjoyed serving on the advisory board of the Northern Trust Company in Atlanta.



Bo gave robust support to a number of great causes throughout his life. In the early years of his career, he was a member of Leadership Atlanta and was named by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce as Atlanta's Outstanding Young Man of the Year, for which he and Anne were awarded a trip to Hawaii. He served at various times on the boards of directors of Asolo State Theater; the Ringling School of Art; the American Cancer Society (Atlanta); the board of trustees of the Shelby Foundation and Saint Stephen's School; and the board of visitors of Emory University. He was an active member of a number of financial and investment management professional organizations and served as the regional chairman of the Association of Private Pension and Welfare Plans. He was also named the Honorary French Counsel for Atlanta, was a member of the Newcomen Society, 300 Club, and was a lifelong Episcopalian.



Homer is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Anne, his older son Burke, his younger son Michael and daughter-in-law Laura, and his grandchildren Anna Reese and Evan who called him "Big." His family are very grateful for his wonderful caregivers, especially Shell Mender. An only child, Bo was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Phoebe Corr Whitman of Sarasota, who anointed him with his lifelong nickname of Bo.



Bo's family will hold a memorial service and celebration of life after the current pandemic has receded. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in his name to the American Cancer Society.





