Whitman, Anne

Anne Virginia Sarran Whitman of Atlanta passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, at age 91 surrounded by her loving family and dedicated caregivers. Throughout her life Anne epitomized grace, strength, kindness to others, and beauty inside and out. A grand southern lady, beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and friend to all, she was well known for her talents in art, interior design, music, global adventure, and cuisine.



Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Anne was valedictorian of her high school class and of her class at Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts. She then graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in New York, where she lived at the famous Barbizon Hotel for Women. During her latter school years, her family moved to Sarasota, Florida. There she met the love of her life, Homer W. "Bo" Whitman, Jr., a student at the University of the South (Sewanee). Bo swore throughout his life that he fell in love with Anne upon their first meeting and was forever grateful to have won her affection. They were married May 8, 1954, while Bo was serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy, and they spent their early years together living at multiple Naval bases including Newport, Rhode Island, where their first son Burke was born. Upon Bo's discharge from the Navy they moved to Atlanta where they welcomed their second son Michael. Atlanta became their beloved home for the remainder of their lives.



Anne was a multi-talented renaissance woman: an accomplished and prolific painter whose diverse styles earned artistic awards and praise; a highly-sought after interior design professional who left her mark in many Atlanta businesses and homes, despite having no formal training; a student and avid enthusiast of classical music; a creative planner of life-defining family trips to such memorable destinations as the former Elbo Ranch in Wyoming, Christmas in the Austrian Alps, and a private barge trip across France; and a gourmet chef whose home-cooked meals were the gastronomical highlight for friends, family, and Bo in particular.



Anne gave highest priority to her husband and to her sons, especially throughout their school years and their business and military careers. She extended this dedication to her grandchildren and had the pleasure of watching them grow into fine young adults. She was a favorite of her sons' school friends who still recall fond and fun memories of her. She and Bo were especially famous for their annual Christmas Eve parties enjoyed by three generations of Atlantans. Both were lifelong Episcopalians.



Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Bo; and brother, Ted Sarran of Cincinnati. She is survived by her son, Burke; son, Michael and his wife, Laura, and their children, Anna Reese and Evan who fondly called her "Gran." The family plans to host a Celebration of Life to honor both Anne and Bo at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a charitable donation in her memory to support the visual and performing arts.





