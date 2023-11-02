WHITLOW, Mildred "Mickey"
Age 93, of Whitesburg, GA, passed on October 30, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3 PM at Almon Funeral Home, Carrollton.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WHITLOW, Mildred "Mickey"
Age 93, of Whitesburg, GA, passed on October 30, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3 PM at Almon Funeral Home, Carrollton.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Almon Funeral Home and Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA
30117
https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral