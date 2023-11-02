Obituaries

Whitlow, Mildred

File photo
File photo
Nov 2, 2023

WHITLOW, Mildred "Mickey"

Age 93, of Whitesburg, GA, passed on October 30, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3 PM at Almon Funeral Home, Carrollton.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Almon Funeral Home and Chapel

548 Newnan Street

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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