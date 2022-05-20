Whitlow, Mary Lou

WHITLOW, (Laird), Mary Lou



Mary Louise Laird Whitlow, 79, passed away on May 13, 2022. She was born March 29, 1943 in Sylacauga, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Laird Sr. She taught in Huntsville, AL, DeKalb County, GA and Gwinnett County, GA. She was a member of First Baptist Decatur, GA.



She is survived by her husband, Phil Whitlow; two daughters, Kathy of Denver, CO, and Susan (Brad) of Atlanta, GA.; two grandsons, Tyler and Chase; a granddaughter, Paris; and brother Frank Laird Jr. of Montgomery, AL.



Services will be held at Ginn Funeral Home in Carnesville, GA, on May 21 with family receiving family and friends at noon, followed by a service at 1 PM. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.



Memorials may be made on behalf of Mary Lou to the follow- ing organizations: Dekalb Library Foundation : https://foundation.dekalblibrary.org/ (a Recognition Gift - will be designated toward providing books)



First Baptist Decatur: Giving - First Baptist Church Decatur designated fund Mary Lou Whitlow memorial (will be designated toward supporting children and youth).

