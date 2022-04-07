WHITLOCK, Cedric



Cedric Whitlock, age 63, of Douglasville, passed away on April 4, 2022. Service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Faith Church of God Villa Rica. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Apostolic Faith Church of God Villa Rica. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

