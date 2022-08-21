ajc logo
Whiting, Helen

WHITING, Helen Nash

August 24, 1926 -

August 16, 2022

Helen Nash Whiting, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, 2:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Macon GA. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:00 AM at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA.

Helen was born in Tucker, Georgia to the late Samuel Claude and Sara Ruth Jeffares Nash. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Whiting.

She is survived by her daughters; Kathy (Steve) Hensley of Macon and Julia (Doug) Greene of Americus; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister; and extended family.

