WHITFIELD, Karla
Age 56, of Mableton, GA, passed October 12, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11 AM, Mt. Ephraim Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
WHITFIELD, Karla
Age 56, of Mableton, GA, passed October 12, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11 AM, Mt. Ephraim Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral