Whitesell, Melita

WHITESELL (HOGAN), Melita Ann



Melita Ann (Hogan) Whitesell passed away on March 15th, 2021, at age 87. One of six siblings, Melita was born in Jesup, Iowa on August 19th, 1933 to Anna (Weiden) and Leo Hogan. After her marriage to James (Jim) Whitesell in 1955, the young couple lived in St. Joseph, MO, Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, and Waterloo, IA before finally settling in Atlanta in 1962 to raise their family.



Melita was a loving wife and stay at home Mom. Melita took pride in keeping a beautiful home, and she enjoyed the simple pleasures of life - reading, crafts, cooking, card games and walks. Never far from her Iowa roots, she had a green thumb and loved to garden. She will be remembered for her kindness and calm demeanor.



Melita was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jim; brothers Bill, Jim, and Greg Hogan; sister Mary Konicki. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Becker; four children: James Whitesell (Judy) of Johns Creek, Elizabeth Lammers (Matt) of Atlanta, Susan Reynolds (Paul) of Cumming, and Patricia Kopec (John) of Athens; grandchildren: Shannon Duley, Kelly (Whitesell) Ghom, Scott Whitesell, Bridgid (Lammers) Chavis, Meghan (Lammers) Palmer, Andrew and Patrick Reynolds; Hannah, Katherine and Sophie Kopec; great grandchildren: Sam and James Chavis; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Benedict Catholic Church (11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097) at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday March 24th, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30AM Interment at Arlington Memorial Cemetery immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, please hug, call or text someone you love.



