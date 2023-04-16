WHITEHURST, James "Jim"



Jim Whitehurst was born June 13, 1930, the son of James Howell Whitehurst and Nannie McCallum Whitehurst of Jeffersonville, GA. Since he was a "late-in-life" child he was much loved by family, relatives and townspeople. His mother wanted him to become a Baptist preacher, so she urged him to attend Mercer University. That did not work out, so after one year he transferred to North Georgia College where his male classmates had already had a year of R.O.T.C. Training. Upon graduating, they were commissioned as second lieutenants, and most were sent to Korea. Jim was on the Dean's List but not eligible to be commissioned with them. He enlisted in the Army and underwent Basic Training, Leaders Course and Officers Candidate School. He was commissioned in the Quartermaster Corps in Ft. Riley, KS on May 9, 1953 and married Elaine Wood in Macon, GA on May 12, 1953. His first assignment was commanding an Airborne unit whose mission was to develop a method for safely dropping such items as trucks and tanks from cargo planes onto battlefields. He was proud that the effort was successful and is still used to supply troops. Jim loved military life and after three years of active duty, he remained in the Reserves 20 more years, graduating from Command and General Staff College in 1972. In 1954 he was hired by J. M. Huber Corp. as the company's first HR manager, ultimately training HR managers in the company's thirteen divisions scattered across the country. After retirement Jim spent happy years leading hikes near the home he and Elaine enjoyed in Highlands, NC. He led hikes for five organizations over 200 trails, many of which he helped maintain. He finally became a "preacher," pointing out God's remarkable handiwork as he led hikers. As age required more medical care, the Whitehursts moved into Lenbrook in Atlanta. Jim died of cancer on April 10, 2023, survived by his wife; two sons: James Howell Whitehurst and Richard Hugh Whitehurst; their wives, Brenda and Susan; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He and Elaine would have been married 70 years on May 12, 2023. A private burial service will be held at Jeffersonville Baptist Church, and a Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Lenbrook, on May 13, at 2 PM. The family suggests memorial donations to the Shepherd Spinal Center.

