WHITEHEAD, Gwendolyn Lolita
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Lolita Whitehead, the mother of Torrieona Denise Everhart; sister of Rebecca Edwards and Vivian Wynn, ventured into her new life with Christ on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Her funeral will be announced later by Goolsby Mortuary (404) 588-0128.
Funeral Home Information
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA
30315
https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
