X

Whitehead, Gwendolyn

Obituaries

WHITEHEAD, Gwendolyn Lolita

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Lolita Whitehead, the mother of Torrieona Denise Everhart; sister of Rebecca Edwards and Vivian Wynn, ventured into her new life with Christ on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Her funeral will be announced later by Goolsby Mortuary (404) 588-0128.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison12h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
11h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
8h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
8h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Anderson, Dorothy
2h ago
Johnson, Patricia
2h ago
Jones, Nefertiti
2h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
10h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top