WHITEHEAD, Gwendolyn Lolita



Gwendolyn "Gwen" Lolita Whitehead, the mother of Torrieona Denise Everhart; sister of Rebecca Edwards and Vivian Wynn, ventured into her new life with Christ on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Her funeral will be announced later by Goolsby Mortuary (404) 588-0128.

