Whiteaker, James

James H. "Jim" Whiteaker, age 96, of Atlanta passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. He was a native of Cumberland Gap, TN. He moved to Atlanta in October of 1952 where he began working at Life of Georgia. He retired from there in 1988. Mr. Whiteaker was a member of Clairmont Hills Baptist Church in Decatur for 68 years. He served faithfully in many capacities. He was also an assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 103 for many years. Mr. Whiteaker also served his country in the Navy. He was a retired Naval Aviator with the rank of Lieutenant Commander from the Navy Reserves. He was a graduate of The University of Tennessee and The University of Alabama. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Whiteaker; son, James Clyde Whiteaker; brother, Ben H. Whiteaker. He is survived by his daughter, Gaye W. Kilpatrick (Rev. John C.); granddaughters, Jamie Cook (Benji), Jessica Kilpatrick (Gage Enfinger), Rebecca Davis (Owen); and two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Ava. He is also survived by a host of relatives and cherished friends. A memorial celebration will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bridgepoint Church of Toco Hills (formerly Clairmont Hills Baptist Church) at 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM at the church. Officiants Rev. Larry Burgess and Rev John Kilpatrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development Department, 875 N. Randolph St., Ste. 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or to the American Cancer Society.

