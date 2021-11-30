WHITE, Shirley Ann



Mrs. Shirley Ann White, age 86 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, November 26, 2021. She was born February 22, 1935 in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Rev. James Thomas Ferrell and the late Marie Gazaway Ferrell. She worked for thirty-one years as an Administrative Assistant with the State Court of DeKalb County, Georgia, and was a longtime, faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Martha and Jerry Latham, Marjorie and Jerry Raburn, and J. B. Bryant. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Braswell White; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Brad White and Dr. Tina White; three grandchildren: Taylor White, Hailey White, and Jordan White, all of Carrollton, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Winfred Bryant of Oxford, Georgia. Also, surviving are two special nieces and their husbands: Barbara and Rick Jarvis of Covington, Georgia, and Allison and Daniel Flis of Social Circle, Georgia; special nephew, Van Raburn; and a number of great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Hillandale Memorial Gardens in Lithonia, Georgia. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity of choice. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

