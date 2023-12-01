White, Richard

WHITE, Rev. Richard
Age 77, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Bethel Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
WHITE, Rev. Richard
Age 77, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Bethel Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral