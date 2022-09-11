White, Philip

WHITE, III, Philip Ashby



On August 18, 2022, Philip Ashby White, III, a beloved son and brother, passed away due to an accidental drowning incident. He was twenty-seven. He is survived by his younger sister, Olivia Lane White of New York City, his mother, Joan Paige White of Chattanooga and his father and stepmother, Philip Ashby White, Jr. and Kathryn Anne Korte of Southampton, NY and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Atlanta and elsewhere.



A sixth generation Atlanta native, Philip lived in Atlanta for his first decade, then moved to Mendham, NJ for his father's job. Philip was an accomplished athlete. Taking after his dad, he was a natural - he played football and basketball, but baseball was his true love. And pitching was his passion. He had a sharp mind and memory and knew every sports team, player and stat. Being an Atlanta boy, the Braves reigned supreme with the Georgia Bulldogs a close second.



Philip had a fun, quirky sense of humor and a terrific laugh. Olivia recalled, after a light punch in the arm, Philip saying, "I'm your brother. I'm supposed to beat you up." When Hurricane Sandy was approaching New Jersey, Philip, his dad and his step-mom, Kathy, were fleeing from New Jersey to New York City. They were taking their two cats, of course, and Philip said, "This is good. The cats need an urban experience." And I'm sure some of his happiest moments were driving home from one of his games when he and his proud dad got to go over every play.



Philip was one of a quartet of Philips in our family. His grandpa, his Dad and his cousin share the name. Grandpa loved his little namesake with all his heart. Olivia and Philip drove with their aunt from Cincinnati to Baltimore in March and the slogan for the trip was "Cool runnings, mon" from the great movie about Jamaicans going to the Olympics. They found out that means "Peace be the Journey." Cool runnings, Philly.



So, in memory of sweet Philip, go to a baseball game, preferably to cheer on the Braves, and enjoy a Nathan's hot dog – Philip's favorite.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of New York, 306 East 59th Street, New York, New York, 10022, www.humanesocietyny.org/donate/

