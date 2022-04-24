ajc logo
White, Paul

WHITE, Paul

Paul Thomas White, age 97 of Lilburn, formerly of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Mr. White was preceded in death by his son Carey White, daughter-in-law Susan White, and great-granddaughter, Abigail Pettett. Surviving are his beloved wife of 74 years: Bernice White, sons: Ken White (Jane) of Gainesville, Craig White (Susan-deceased) of Graniteville, SC, daughter Paula Pettett (Robert) of Lilburn, daughter-in-law Gail White (Carey-deceased) of Glendale, AZ, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Paul was choir director and deacon of Northside Park Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA for many years. He spent a long career as an insurance salesman. He was also an active member of the Gideons and enjoyed distributing Bibles. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and at 10 AM until the funeral on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.




Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

