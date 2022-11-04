ajc logo
WHITE, Patricia Lynne

Patricia Lynne White passed away on October 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Believing as she did in helping medical school students, it was her wish that her body be donated to science.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Ralph Daugherty and Katherine Fleming Daugherty of Marietta, GA; her sister, June Anne Brown of Smyrna, GA; and her son, Michael Sean Lockridge of Smyrna, GA.

She is survived by sons, Arthur Curtis Lockridge of Nashville, TN and Jason Fleming Lockridge of Memphis, TN; grandsons, Jesse Tyler Lockridge of Peachtree City, GA, Taylor Cole Lockridge of Pensacola, FL, Patrick Aiden Lockridge of Memphis, TN; granddaughter, Abby Catherine Lockridge of Thompson Station, TN; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Nicole Lockridge and Peyton Michael Lockridge of Peachtree City, GA; nephew, Matthew David Brown of Kennesaw, GA; and "honorary" daughters, Vanessa Ellen Lockridge of Smyrna, GA, Phyllis Starla Lockridge of Thompson Station, TN, Christie Lindsey Lockridge Newby of Huntsville, AL , and Diane Lea Tolbert of Flowery Branch, GA. She was also loved and will be missed by her many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and co-workers.

After raising her three sons, Lynne attended the University of Tennessee and received a BS degree in Nursing, which would guide her careers for the rest of her life. She was a nurse at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, a Legal Nursing Consultant at King & Spalding in Atlanta GA, a nurse at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, GA and a Nursing Instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Nashville, TN.

As a loyal fan to her Tennessee Vols, she enjoyed tailgate parties with family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her role as a grandmother and had very special relationships with each of her grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic and sometimes very loud fan at their athletic events. Holidays and birthdays were always special celebrations with her family. She was a loyal and wonderful friend to people of all ages and she will be missed by them all, as well as by her loving family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name to the Atlanta Union Mission.

Friends can contact the family at RememberLynne@gmail.com.

