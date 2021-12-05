ajc logo
White, Mildred

Obituaries
WHITE, Mildred

Mildred Gladney White of West Helena, AR, passed on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Celebration of Life Services for Mildred Gladney White will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Mildred Gladney White will be laid to rest 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30035. Gregory b. Levett and Sons Funeral Home. (404)241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

