WHITE, Mildred



Mildred Gladney White of West Helena, AR, passed on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Celebration of Life Services for Mildred Gladney White will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Mildred Gladney White will be laid to rest 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30035. Gregory b. Levett and Sons Funeral Home. (404)241-5656.

