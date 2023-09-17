White, Lucile

WHITE (CANTRALL),



Lucile



Lucile White, 84, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023, with her family by her side. Born to Vivian and Otto Cantrall in Atlanta, Georgia on October 10, 1938, Lucile grew up in Atlanta's Virginia-Highlands neighborhood. She attended Emory University. She married Gerald 'Jerry' White on August 18, 1962. Later, she obtained a Masters in Library Science degree at Georgia State University, and worked as the school librarian at Christ the King School for many years. Together, Lucile and Jerry raised two daughters, traveled the world, undertook many boating and cross-country adventures together, and have been involved in the lives of their eight grandchildren. Lucile was predeceased by her father, Otto Lamar Cantrall; her mother, Vivian (Stanwix-Hay) Cantrall; and siblings, Otto Lamar Cantrall, Jr., Regina 'Gene' Banick, and Vivian White. She is survived by her husband, Jerry White; daughters, Laura Sartain (PJ) and Amy (Marcos); and eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Per Lucile and Jerry's wishes, funeral arrangements have been deferred until such a time that a joint funeral can be held for both. At that time, a funeral will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.



