White, Juanita

WHITE (WOODS), Juanita



Homegoing Services for Mother Juanita White, Stone Mountain, will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020, 12:00 Noon at St. John Apostolic Holiness Church 1903 Clark Dr. Tucker, Ga. Public Viewing Monday, November 9, 2020 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at St. John Apostolic Church Interment at the Washington Memorial Garden, Decatur. Mother White is preceded in death by her husband the late Apostle C.E. White, her parents, Elder Sam and Celestia Woods 5 sisters Pinkie, Mary, Betty, Ethel, Louise, 3 brothers Jesse, Sam and Tom. Mo. White leaves a rich legacy of love and faith and fond memories to be cherished by her 6 children: Evang. Deborah D. Williams (Bishop Tommy Williams, Sr.), Cletis E. White (Deborah), Clarence D. White, Pastor Wanda A. Cail (Bennie), Apostle Kevin T. White (Rena), Missionary Janet Barber (Frederic). 12 Grandchidren, 14 Great Grandchildren Her Only Sister: Mo. Daisy Thompson (Chicago, Ill.). Her dearly loved God Son Mr. Sabastain Farmer. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, The Woods, Hoods Family, Cousin Ethel Cobb & Family friends. Long time friend Mo. Annie Reid, church Sisters Mo. Mae Lockwood, Mo. Della Williams, Mo. Willia Payne.

