White, Joseph

Joseph Albert White, age 90, of Kennesaw, GA passed away, Monday, May 22, 2023. Mr. White was born in Louisville, KY in 1932. He is a United States Air Force Veteran, and retired from Lockheed Martin where he was an Aircraft Mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Gilbert White; two sons, Paul and Vinson White; one brother, Pat Rhodes; and three grandchildren. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Windenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy., NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152. Visitation is prior to the service from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, Memorial contributions in Mr. White's honor may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital @ https//www.stjude.org.



