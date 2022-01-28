Hamburger icon
Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHITE, Helen Virginia

Ms. Helen Virginia Ballard White entered into rest January 16, 2022. Celebration of Life, Friday, Janaury 27, 2022, 11 AM, Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur St. SW Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

