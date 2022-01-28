WHITE, Helen Virginia
Ms. Helen Virginia Ballard White entered into rest January 16, 2022. Celebration of Life, Friday, Janaury 27, 2022, 11 AM, Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur St. SW Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Investigations