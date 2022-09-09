White, Helen

ajc logo
Obituaries
Helen Gibbons White, a long-time resident of Vinings, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Mrs. White was born in Dover, Arkansas on October 15, 1923 to the late Herbert and Anna Mae Gibbons. Helen graduated from Parkers Chapel High School in El Dorado and McKay's Business College. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Moser White. Mrs. White retired from Allstate Insurance Company as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Vinings Civic Club and Pacemaker's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and reading. She was a Volunteer at Emory Adventist Hospital at Smyrna.

Mrs. White's daughter Susan Carr predeceased her, and she is survived by her son and his wife, Bruce and Cathy White, in Tucker, GA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to the Atlanta Center for the Visually Impaired at CVIGA.org.




