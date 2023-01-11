White, Harold

WHITE, Jr., Harold Charles "Harry"



Harold Charles White Jr. "Harry", left those he loved dearly on the morning of January 1, 2023, at the age of 84, in Cedar Park, Texas. He is no longer bound by the frailties of our earthly bodies and is able to move freely as a Heavenly angel. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Harry tried to manage his illness with strength and grace, and really wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his daughter and son-in-law who loved and cared for him to the end.



Funeral Services will be held in Atlanta at Westview Cemetery on January 27, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harry's name at Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Texas.



Harry was born in Atlanta, Georgia at Emory Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 62 years; daughter, Beth Medina (Michael); son, Hal White (Brenda); brother, Roddy White (Gail) of St. Simons Island; and sister, Mary Ellen Ghegan of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Tyler and Parker Scholz and Natalie White.



Harry was preceded in death by parents, Harold C. White Sr. and Dorothy Harper White. Harry always treated those he met with kindness and he was loved by all that knew him.

