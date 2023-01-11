ajc logo
X

White, Harold

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WHITE, Jr., Harold Charles "Harry"

Harold Charles White Jr. "Harry", left those he loved dearly on the morning of January 1, 2023, at the age of 84, in Cedar Park, Texas. He is no longer bound by the frailties of our earthly bodies and is able to move freely as a Heavenly angel. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Harry tried to manage his illness with strength and grace, and really wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his daughter and son-in-law who loved and cared for him to the end.

Funeral Services will be held in Atlanta at Westview Cemetery on January 27, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harry's name at Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Texas.

Harry was born in Atlanta, Georgia at Emory Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 62 years; daughter, Beth Medina (Michael); son, Hal White (Brenda); brother, Roddy White (Gail) of St. Simons Island; and sister, Mary Ellen Ghegan of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Tyler and Parker Scholz and Natalie White.

Harry was preceded in death by parents, Harold C. White Sr. and Dorothy Harper White. Harry always treated those he met with kindness and he was loved by all that knew him.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment8h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
9h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
Rempe, Nancy
Casey, Susan
2h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
8h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top