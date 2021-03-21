White, Gladys

X

Gladys N. White, 81, of Buford, Georgia, passed away March 19, 2021. She is predeceased by her first husband, the father of their children, Lucien G. Shepherd and their infant son, as well as her late husband, Henry N. White, Jr. She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church and deeply loved her church family. She enjoyed ceramics, bowling, and perfecting her yard. She was a strong and independent woman who raised four children. She retired from Gwinnett Co. Tax Assessor's Office. She cherished and loved her family above all else. She is loved by her children Robert (Dianne) Shepherd, Marilyn (Michael) Miller, Barry (Jackie) Shepherd, and Melanie (Ken) Shearer. She is a beloved Grandma and Memaw to Cherrish, Jackie, Brian, Catherine, Daniel, Ashley, Kyle, Curtis, Hannah, and Zachary, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive family and friends at Tom Wages Funeral Home at the Lawrenceville Chapel on Sunday, March 21st from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 22nd at 1:00 PM. Graveside service to follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




