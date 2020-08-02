WHITE, Frank Frank Whitney White, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July 27, 2020. A longtime resident of Brookwood Hills, Frank was born and grew up on a farm in Cookeville, TN, where he met his future wife of 51 years, Cissie, in junior high. Frank attended Auburn University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. Winning a national design contest his junior year, he traveled to Paris for the summer to work with a renowned architect. Frank loved Paris and enthusiastically introduced his older daughter to it, one of their favorite trips together. After serving in the Navy Seabees in Vietnam (casualty of Agent Orange in later years), Frank and Cissie moved to Brussels, where he worked with John Portman & Assoc. on the International Trade Mart. Later he lived and worked in Karachi, Pakistan with his family, exploring India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Sharing his enthusiasm for travel with his daughters, he always encouraged them to seek adventures and experience different cultures in order to expand their worldview. After spending years as an architect, he combined his background with an interest in local culture and art, working in historic preservation for the second half of his career. As Revolving Fund Director for the GA Trust for Historic Preservation, Frank was instrumental in saving numerous imperiled historic properties. Later he served as the Executive Director (SHPO) of the Alabama Historical Commission, essential to designating the Edmund Pettus Bridge as a National Historic Landmark and the placing of the Freedom Rides Museum on the National Register. At one with nature, whether he was hiking in GA, NC, or out west, he thrived. He fly-fished in Montana, skied in Colorado, played tennis in the neighborhood, and took family vacations to Cumberland Island. Annually watching the Tour de France, he took pleasure riding up and down mountainous roads on his road bike. He loved Ferraris and Porches, and faithful to his passion, always donned his race gloves when driving, even when going short distances. An artist at heart, Frank always had a story to tell. He delighted in listening to music, having eclectic tastes, from WRFG to bluegrass and classic country to world and classical music. He drove his family crazy by subjecting them to Garrison Keillor on Saturday afternoons in the kitchen while he cooked. Savoring good wine, he was an enthusiastic member of the neighborhood wine club; after a visit to New Zealand, he brought back a suitcase full of Sauvignon Blanc for the group to imbibe. He was also a fan of cheese the stinkier, the better. An amazing cook, he was an artist in the kitchen and outside of it as well. He created guitar birdhouses for the Trinity Art Auction one year and enthusiastically learned to blacksmith at the John C Campbell Folk School. He was a connoisseur of folk art, from Meaders' face jugs to Cornbread to Dave the Potter to early GA handmade furniture. He and his wife celebrated their 50th anniversary with family last year, renewing vows at All Saints' Church, where Frank was a parishioner of over 40 years. Frank was so proud of his daughters, which he told them constantly. He exuded joie de vivre, loved his family, had a kind heart, a sensitive spirit, a friendly soul, a contagious laugh, and a delightful sense of humor. His family cherish sharing their lives with him, and are grateful his passing was peaceful after dealing with health challenges for the past two years. We are forever thankful for the care he received and the kindness of everyone we encountered on his journey. Frank leaves behind his beloved wife Cissie, his "big" sister Carole Hoskins (Doug) of Dalton, daughters Hadley (Matt) of Arlington, VA, and Whitney (fiancé Zach) of Atlanta. Due to the pandemic, a service with the immediate family will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gifts in Frank's memory can be made to the Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust (hicashlt.org) or the GA Trust for Historic Preservation, Revolving Fund (georgiatrust.org).

