White, Eunice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Mrs. Eunice White, 92, of Fayetteville, died May 14, 2022. She was born to the late Wiley and Clara Walker in Atlanta, GA on January 31, 1930. She was a charter member of the Auxiliary Volunteers at Fayette Community Hospital. She retired as Administrator of the Corporate Employees Savings Plan in 1994 after 33 years of service with Equifax. She was a longtime, faithful member of McDonough Road Baptist Church, where she was very involved in helping with the Homebound Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marshall L. White. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy and Harry Bell of Jonesboro; son, Wayne and Gay White of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Amy and Jimmy Crofts; great-grandchildren, Briton, Aniston, and James. A special thanks to her caregivers, Josephine Jones, the staff of Southern Grace Hospice, and the staff of Azalea Estates. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Dr. David Chancey and Rev. David Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

