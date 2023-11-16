Obituaries

White, Curtis

File photo
File photo
Nov 16, 2023

WHITE, Curtis O.

Age 29, of Ellenwood, GA, passed on November 6, 2023. Funeral, Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at Overcomers Christian Fellowship, Lithonia. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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