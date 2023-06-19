White, Cathy

WHITE (FEELER), Cathy Jean



Cathy Jean Feeler White, a long-time resident of Tucker, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Cathy was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 19, 1952, to the late Donald Wilson and Deloris Jean Feeler. She graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas. After graduation, she began a long and distinguished 43-year career with the Social Security Administration (SSA), culminating as Staff Assistant to the Assistant Regional Commissioner for Management Operations and Support in SSA's Atlanta Regional Office. Cathy is a recipient of a Commissioner's Citation, SSA's highest honor for distinguished service. After retiring from federal service in 2011, Cathy served as President of Senior University of Greater Atlanta for 2020 and 2021, successfully steering the organization through the pandemic by adopting new technologies to make classes available online. Cathy's many interests included reading, movies, and Sacred Harp singing.



Cathy brought light and humor into every room she entered and was adored by her many friends and co-workers for her warmth and generosity. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Bruce White of Tucker, Georgia, her sisters Kay Carr and Donna Feeler, and a nephew, Evan Ibarra. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in her memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.



