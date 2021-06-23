White, Catherine

ajc logo
Celebration of Life for Ms. Catherine "Cat" Mae White, of Covington, GA will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014. Pastor Ronnie M. Thomas, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to cherish her loving memory; a loving son, Mr. and Mrs. William Jerry (Evelyn) Belcher; two loving daughters, Ms. Maxine Anita Kee and Mr. and Mrs. Willie Ronnie (Carolyn) Davis; one sister, Mrs. Alfreda Belcher; one aunt, Mrs. Rachel Gilbert; thirteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held today from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at Catherine's address at 12:00 Noon. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc.

