WHITE, Barbara Palmer



Barbara Palmer White passed on peacefully on July 7, 2021. She was born to Dorothy and Bruce Palmer on July 3rd, 1932. She graduated from University of Michigan where she met her husband Joe White from Nashville, TN. He then graduated from Vanderbilt Law School. After 57 years of a wonderful marriage, he passed on in 2012. They greatly enjoyed a life of many travels together, including a naval life in Japan for 1 1/2 years. Upon their return, Joe joined King & Spalding law firm, then Georgia International Insurance company, and later, Troutman Sanders law firm for thirty years. Barbara was active at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Habersham Garden Club, Atlanta Junior League, and Tomodachi Club. She also enjoyed competing in flower arrangements for the Southeastern Flower Show for ten years. She won ribbons and cherished the friendships she made. She and her husband greatly enjoyed many years and happy times at their home in Atlanta and at their vacation home on Hilton Head Island with their friends and family. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda, and husband, Matthew, and their children Nathan and Justin, of TX; her son, Palmer, his wife, Beth, and their children, Lauren and Claire, of Atlanta; and her son, David, his wife, Susan, and their children, Holly and Emily of Greenville, SC.



Barbara said many times that she had a very fulfilling life with many blessings! If you were to give a gift in her memory, she would appreciate donations to any of the following organizations: First Church of Christ, Scientist, Atlanta. The Atlanta Botanical Garden. Her son, David's, non-profit for foster children: Fostering Great Ideas at 321 Pimlico Rd., Greenville, SC 29607. The celebration of her life will be held at Canterbury Court on September 11th at 11:00 AM.



