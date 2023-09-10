White, Amalia

WHITE (GAVITO), Amalia "Maya"



On August 29, 2023 Amalia G. "Maya" White completed a long and full life and went to be with the Lord. While we will miss her very much, she is finally out of pain and happy again and no doubt reunited in Heaven with so many family and friends who have gone before her.



Born April 18, 1931, in Brownsville, TX, Maya was one of eight children of Consuela and Valentine Gavito. After leaving Brownsville to attend St. Paul's Nursing School in Dallas, TX, Maya was a Registered Nurse for many years. She also enjoyed a career in residential real estate and was an accomplished painter and artist. One of her great loves later in life was performing in live theatre and she appeared in over 15 plays. Her claim to fame was a spot on the TV series Heat of the Night, where she of course played a nurse! Maya loved sports and was an A-level tennis player and avid golfer. She was one of the very earliest members of ALTA (Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association), and she would not believe how much that association has grown since those early days at Bitsy Grant!



She was married to Jarrette A. White, Jr. in 1955, and they were married for over 30 years. They settled in Atlanta where they raised four children and the Cathedral of Christ the King was a large part of her life and where all four of her children attended school.



Maya is survived by her four children, Leslie White Allen and her husband, Mark, Jerry White and his wife, Sally, Russell White, Steve White and his wife, Bekke. In addition to her children, Maya had seven grandchildren, Lauren Mallon Norwood and her husband, Chad, Erin Mallon, Jarrette White, IV and his wife, Melissa, Caroline White Moylan and her husband, Drew, Rebekah White Dampier and her husband, Jordan, Molly White, and Hannah Margaret Allen and her husband, Grant Schumacher. There are also seven great- grandchildren, Davis Norwood, Jaden and Antonia Aguirre, Emily Ann and Jarrette White, V, Lucas White, and Pierce Morris Dampier. Maya is also survived by her sister, Lydia Gavito Brackney, and her two sons. Tim and his wife, Chelyn; and their two children, Ben and Corinne. Dave and his wife,Rochelle; and their two children Helen and Kate. She is also survived by a large group of family members still living in South Texas, and was especially touched by the recent visit from her two nieces, Emma Gavito and Gracie Gavito Touchy.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Maya's honor to My Sister's House (atlantamission.org), 921 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com