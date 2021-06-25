WHITE, Alan Joseph



Alan Joseph White, 90, passed away at his home in Milton, GA on Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a lengthy illness.



Judge White, son of the late Philip B. and Frances Leavitt White, was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1930. He grew up in Philadelphia, and attended the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. He then graduated from Wake Forest University Law School, graduating cum laude. He married Helene, his wife of 60 years, in 1956. After serving in the US Navy, he and Helene lived the greater part of their lives in the Washington, DC area, where they raised their two children, Steven and Betsy. They moved to the Atlanta area in 1991, and lived here for the remainder of their lives.



Judge White was a civil servant in the Federal Government for most of his career. His last position before retirement was as Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration in Atlanta. He retired in 2003.



Alan was predeceased by his wife Helene and by his sister, Shirley Sklaroff. He is survived by his two children, Steven (Ann-Sheryl), of Highland Park, NJ, and Betsy, of Milton, GA; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other devoted family members. Sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.



Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA, 770-451-4999; a ZOOM link for the services is available at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Alan's memory be made to the Female Hebrew Benevolent Society, P.O. Box 36806, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or the American Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, 28 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck, NY 11024.



Following interment, the family will observe Shiva privately in the Atlanta area through Thursday evening. Shiva will continue in Highland Park, NJ through Tuesday morning.

