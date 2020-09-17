WHITAKER, Michael Age 64, of Atlanta, passed September 11, 2020. Service September 17, 2 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
