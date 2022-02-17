Whitaker, Katherine

WHITAKER (ANTHONY), Katherine



May 8 1937 - February 10, 2022



Katherine "Kack" Whitaker was born May 8,1937 to Dr. and Mrs. William Augustus Anthony of Gastonia, North Carolina. She was the youngest of three children. Her adventures with her brother Tony and sister Ann span from spending summers on their farm to their trips to Rock Hill South Carolina where aunts, uncles and cousins lived.



Kack graduated from Gastonia High School. She and her brother and sister all shared a love for music instilled by their father- Dr. Gus. Ann played the piano, Tony played the saxophone and Kack sang. Her love for music and singing continued through her years at Salem College and until she graduated from the University of North Carolina.During her years at Carolina she sang with The Duke Ambassadors, performing at different venues around the Piedmont. While at UNC she acquired a Bachelors degree in Education. After spending a year abroad in Florence, Kack moved to Atlanta in 1960 to teach school and there she met her late husband, Aggie Whitaker.



Kack taught school at The Children's School in Midtown Atlanta for many years, and later became director of St. Ann's Day School. Her love for music and teaching continued to be her passion and thus founded the All Saint's Children's choir. The choir continues to this day as a testament to Kack's remarkable vision for the children of All Saint's. She served as director for almost a decade.



Another of Kack's talents was Trapshooting, and under her husband Aggie's instruction, she became an expert shot, winning countless awards. She won the Georgia Women's state championship for three consecutive years as well as winning The Annie Oakley award several times. She and Aggie were inducted into the Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2002. Not only was she a great target shooter but she was an excellent field shot as well. She and Aggie were fortunate to travel the world hunting and fishing. Their travels took them to South Africa several times where they fulfilled one of their their life long dreams of big game hunting.



Kack loved gardening, traveling, entertaining and playing bridge with her faithful friends of many years. She adored her children and was a constant in their lives as well as her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.



Katherine is survived by her son, William Anthony Whitaker of Atlanta. Her daughter Katherine "Sis" Whitaker-Ware (Scott Ware) of Gainesville, Georgia, Stepson Homer Aggie Whitaker III of Roswell, Georgia. Katherine Smith Carney (Ryan Carney). Margie Suzanne Smith, Ann Hartwell (Bitsy) Smith and great grandson John Logan Carney, All of Gainesville Georgia. Ann Anthony Lathrop of Charlotte, NC, and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held All Saints Episcopal Church at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022. Donations may be made in Kack's memory to All Saints, 634 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308.

