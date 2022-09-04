WHITAKER, Ellen Shutze



Ellen Shutze Whitaker passed away on August 28, 2022 in her home on Lookout Mountain at the age of 83.



She was born on December 17, 1938, to Barbara Case Shutze and Virgil Cox Shutze in Atlanta, Georgia.



Ellen was educated at The Westminster Schools and graduated from The Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She attended Hollins University as a member of the class of 1961. During college, she studied abroad in Paris and received a diploma from The Sorbonne University.



After returning to Atlanta, Ellen met and later married Philip Bailey Whitaker of Chattanooga. When Phil completed his law degree at the University of Virginia, they settled on Lookout Mountain, where they raised their family.



Ellen brimmed with energy and was an active community volunteer, with a special interest in the arts. She served on the boards of the Hunter Museum of Art and The Chattanooga Symphony. She was an involved member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain; The United Way; The Allied Arts Foundation; The Junior League of Chattanooga; and LIttle Miss Mag Early Learning Center. A proficient gardener and rosarian, Ellen also served as president of the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain.



Ellen was an aesthete who had a lifelong appreciation for art, music, and literature. Some of her happiest childhood memories were of operas she attended with her parents in New York City. She was beautiful and always perfectly turned out, but it was her intelligence and wit that were so captivating. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to be curious and always seek to learn new things, meet new people, and try different experiences. She loved travel, but never the luxurious, restful kind. Ellen wanted to experience the world's natural beauty, so taking a trip with her meant rising at dawn to go hiking or snorkeling or horseback riding and, especially, to search for elusive birds.



Ellen loved her family and friends, but she thought animals were more noble than most people. She lavished affection on her dogs and supported causes that protected wild and domestic animals, serving as an early board member of the McKamey Trust for Animals and on the National Council of Defenders of Wildlife.



Ellen was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Phil; and her grandson, Clay. She is survived by her brother, Virgil Cox Shutze, Jr; her children, Barbara (John Overstreet), Philip, Jr. (Cynthia), and Charlie (Norvell); and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by dozens of friends who loved her, including her book club friends, whose intelligent company always delighted and stimulated her.



Ellen's family wants to thank the caregivers from Prestige Homecare who took loving care of her over the past few years, as well as Hospice of Chattanooga West Team.







Services will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd on Lookout Mountain Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 AM. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/JOMfvI9EvSk. In lieu of flowers, Ellen's family requests that donations be made in her memory to Church of the Good Shepherd or to McKamey Animal Center.



Visit the online www.heritagechattanooga.com to post tributes and share memories.



Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.

