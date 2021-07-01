WHISENANT, Gene



Gene S. Whisenant was 60 years old when he passed away June 9th, 2021, while living in St. Simons Island, GA. Gene was born September 14, 1960, to his now predeceased father Lester L. and mother B. Wynelle (maiden name Herring) Whisenant in Atlanta, GA. Gene lived Sandy Springs where he attended Riverwood high school and later lived in Athens, GA where he attended the University of Georgia. He is survived by his daughter Cassidy J. Whisenant, his brothers Jonny L. Whisenant, Tim J. Whisenant and sister Jana R. Berklich (maiden name Whisenant) who live in Atlanta, GA. Gene is also survived by his fiancé Colleen Brophy Harris who lives in St. Simons Island, GA. Gene's memorial service will be held at Midway Presbyterian Church July 10th at 2 PM. The address is 4635 Dallas Hwy., Powder Springs, GA 30127, and reception to follow afterwards.

