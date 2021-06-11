WHELCHEL, Raymond Melvin Raymond Melvin Whelchel, age 82, of Melbourne Beach, Florida, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was a West Fulton High School graduate and later attended Georgia State University. Mr. Whelchel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Loadmaster on the C97 in the Air Force Reserves. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, and a member of Chapel by the Sea Associated Reform Presbyterian Church where he served 3 years as Deacon. During his professional career, he was Vice-Chairman of the McDonald's LPGA Championship in Wilmington, Delaware for 9 years. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nyra Whelchel, sister Elizabeth Pirkle, sister-in-Law Diane Whelchel, 18 nieces and nephews, and their families. A funeral service will be held in the Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 AM, with Rev. David Walkup officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow at 2 PM in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dacula, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel by the Sea ARP, 8240 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951.



