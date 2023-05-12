X

Whelchel, John

WHELCHEL, John Franklin

Mr. John Franklin Whelchel, 87, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

2030 Memorial Park Drive

Gainesville, GA

30504

