Whelchel, Anna

WHELCHEL (DANIEL),



Anna



December 3, 1941 –



November 14, 2023



Anna Daniel Whelchel, age 81, died at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14, 2023. She is survived by her children, Mary Whelchel Konieczny (Ed), and Dorothy "Dee" Daniel Whelchel (Curtis Mills); her grandchildren, Anna Konieczny Houseman (Colton), Edward Charles "Charlie" Konieczny, Jr., Mary Evelyn "Mimi" Konieczny; and her sisters, Dorothy "Dottie" Daniel Blitch, and Mary Daniel Bean. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John Davis Whelchel, Jr.; and her parents, Dorothy Goolsby Daniel and Dr. Abram Bird Daniel.



A native of Statesboro, Georgia, Anna was a gifted musician who graduated from Stratford Hall in Danville, Virginia, studying two summers at the Aspen Music Festival. She then attended Northwestern University School of Music in Evansville, Illinois, and was graduated from Georgia Southern University. She married her childhood sweetheart, John, in 1963, and together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage characterized by steadfast love and devotion for one another. She served as choir director and organist at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas. Music was an essential part of her life, and she loved opera, the symphony, and even indulged her children's taste for rock music.



Anna had a sharp wit and a keen sense of humor. She loved word play and the Sunday NYT crossword puzzle was a weekly ritual. She was a fabulous cook with a profound sweet tooth, famous for her chocolate sheet cake and bourbon balls. She found beauty in everything and everyone. She loved to garden and spent hours with her husband, John, creating a haven in their backyard where they hosted friends and family for memorable events. Later in life she explored photography. With a natural eye for composition, she focused on landscapes, cityscapes, and children.



She was dedicated to her family and loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for the South Carolina coast where she cherished time with family and friends. She was generous of heart and beloved by all who knew her. A Funeral Service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. N.W., Atlanta, GA 30308, at 11:00 AM, on November 30, 2023. Memorials may be made to the Emory Chamber Music Society at:



https://chambermusicsociety.emory.edu.





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