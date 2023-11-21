Obituaries

Whelan, Jeanne

Nov 21, 2023

WHELAN (BARRIOS), Jeanne Marie

Jeanne Marie Barrios Whelan, born 1942 in New Orleans, LA, died November 12, 2023, in Monroe, GA. A woman of tremendous grace, quick wit and constant support will be missed by family and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond K. Whelan; and is survived by her son, Kevin Whelan (Amy); daughter, Elizabeth Whelan (Dennis); son, Brian Whelan (Dawn); grandsons, Sean, Christian, Aidan and Tyler Whelan; sister-in-law, Sr. Ann Marie Whelan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass was held on November 18, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Pakistan US Iran Vance

US and Iran end ceasefire talks and Vance heads home without an agreement

23m ago

Polls open in Hungary in a key election that could unseat populist Prime Minister Orbán

37m ago

Benin votes for new president with finance minister favored to succeed Talon

57m ago

Featured

UCB 2

Gwinnett’s bet to build Georgia version of Research Triangle Park starts to pay off

‘A piece of my heart left with them’: Metro Atlanta mourns 3 teens killed in crash

Republicans kept MTG’s House seat, so why are Democrats claiming victory?