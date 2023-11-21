Whelan, Jeanne

WHELAN (BARRIOS), Jeanne Marie



Jeanne Marie Barrios Whelan, born 1942 in New Orleans, LA, died November 12, 2023, in Monroe, GA. A woman of tremendous grace, quick wit and constant support will be missed by family and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond K. Whelan; and is survived by her son, Kevin Whelan (Amy); daughter, Elizabeth Whelan (Dennis); son, Brian Whelan (Dawn); grandsons, Sean, Christian, Aidan and Tyler Whelan; sister-in-law, Sr. Ann Marie Whelan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass was held on November 18, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.





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