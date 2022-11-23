ajc logo
WHEELER, Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph Wheeler, age 67, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his Myrtle Beach, South Carolina residence with his loving wife Gale by his side.

At Michael's request there will be no service held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to Sonlife Broadcasting Network, the 24/7 network of Jimmy Swaggart Ministry for the preaching of the gospel around the world. Express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, 843-651-1440, is assisting the family.

