Wheeler, Jane

WHEELER (BRADLEY), Jane



Jane Bradley Wheeler died peacefully on December 18, 2020. She was born in Savannah, Georgia on August 25, 1942 to the late Waldo Bradley and Helen McNatt Bradley. Her grandparents were the late Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Milton Bradley of Hagan, Georgia and Mr. & Mrs. William Adam McNatt of Lyons, Georgia. Jane graduated from Savannah Country Day School and was presented as a debutante at the Cotillion Club in 1961. After graduating from Sweet Briar College, she moved to Atlanta in 1964. She was a member of The Junior League of Atlanta, The Forward Arts Foundation, the Peachtree Garden Club and All Saints' Episcopal Church. She served on the Board of the High Museum of Art and was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia.



Known as "Janie" to her grandchildren, Jane loved her family above all else. She also treasured her many friends, including close family friend Odessa Jackson, who died in 1996. She loved her neighborhood, Brookwood Hills, and was thrilled that two of her children moved back to the same neighborhood to raise their own families.



Jane is survived by three children, Bradley Wheeler Kirsch (Scott) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; John Douglass Wheeler (Mary Susan) of Atlanta; and Mary (Molly) Wheeler Jackson (Joseph) of Atlanta as well as seven grandchildren: Molly Elizabeth Kirsch, Hugh Wheeler Kirsch, Jane Winifred Wheeler, John Douglass Wheeler, Jr., Elizabeth Dasher Wheeler, Joseph Nowell Jackson and John Bradley Jackson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Nowell Wheeler, who died in infancy. Jane is also survived by two brothers William Waldo Bradley (Jenny Lynn) and Daniel Howard Bradley (Judy), both of Savannah, as well as several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held for the family at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street, N.W., Atlanta, GA 30308 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are made by H.M. Patterson & Son - 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



