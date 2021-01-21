WHEELER, Emily Allene (Gilstrap)



Emily Allene (Gilstrap) Wheeler, 93, of Marietta, GA passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held and live streamed at 1:00 PM. Saturday, January 23, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park.



Ms. Wheeler is survived by her sons, Phillip R. Nix (Barbara), William R. Wheeler, Jr.; daughter, Linda W. Barkley; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, William R. Wheeler, Sr.



She was born and raised in Cleveland, Georgia. After graduating from high school, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and began working for The Chrysler Corporation. When moving to Atlanta, she lived with a group of women in a boarding house owned by Bill's aunt and that's where a beautiful love began between Allene and Bill.



They married in 1953 and there was never a day that the love they had for each other did not show to their children, grandchildren and all the many friends they made throughout life. Their home was a place that people of all ages visited just to enjoy being with them. When their three children lived at home, Allene said she never knew how many kids would show up for breakfast - but they were always welcome.



After a successful career with Chrysler, she retired and spent time enjoying the projects she and Bill did together as well as time with family and friends. She and her sister Marie were very close and both were always excited when they got to be together for several weeks at the time. Their shopping trips during those times are legendary.



Allene lived a beautiful life and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Ronny, Richard and Linda express their heartfelt thanks for the love shown to their Mom by everyone who knew her.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

