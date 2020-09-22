WHEELER, Clinton Martin Clinton Martin Wheeler, age 82, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia passed away Saturday, 19, 2020. Clinton was born at home in Brookhaven, Georgia to the late Emmett Wheeler and the late Ruth Martin Wheeler, on March 24, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia Lee Cox Wheeler (Molie) and daughter Alicia Kemptner and husband Mark; granddaughter Shelby Kemptner; brother Carlton Wheeler and wife Dot; sisters-in-law Faye Cox Caldwell and Amy Sperry Cox as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was most proud of all his granddaughter Shelby's accomplishments. He shared her love of soccer by attending most all of her games when she started playing at 5 years of age through high school. With her degree from Georgia State University in film and media, he looked forward to hearing about her name being in the credits of television shows where she works as a production assistant. Clinton worked over five years with Colonial Stores. He retired from General Motors Parts Division in electronic maintenance. He had his own business and was a master electrician. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church; a Mason, Norcross, Lodge 228 and a Shriner. He looked forward and enjoyed many traditions with family and friends: Pawley's Island, SC with the Spence and Stovall families (for over 40 years); the annual Wheeler family gathering at Vogel State Park; and the many times in Gatlinburg, TN with the Gaskins and White families. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12:45 PM Tuesday at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home Peachtree Corners Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

