Wheeler, Christina Harris

WHEELER (HARRIS), Christina



Mrs. Christina Harris Wheeler, age 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away Monday, March 8th.



Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 12th from 4-6 PM. The family asks that all guests wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Furkids of Atlanta. Given the current health concerns, no service will be conducted at this time. Instead, a celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date.



Mrs. Wheeler was born on June 21, 1968, to the late Craig Harris and Linda Upchurch in Montclair, New Jersey. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia with her mother when she was 8 years old. She was always kind-hearted to those she encountered, and never met a stray animal she wouldn't adopt. She knew the second she saw him that she would marry her husband, although it took him slightly longer to figure out. She loved her patients, and always went out of her way to help them out with advice, or just a shoulder to cry on. She was a loving mother and wife, and always knew the right thing to say to make things better. She loved every stray animal that crossed her path, and always managed to find room for one more in the house. She enjoyed shopping with her best friend Jacquie, cross-stitch, and crafting in general. Her favorite activity was sitting with her daughter, Kate, to watch crafting shows. She brought humor to every situation, and never failed to provide hugs whenever she felt they were needed.



Mrs. Wheeler is survived by her husband of 28 years, Joseph Wheeler of Toccoa, Georgia, a daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Wheeler, her step-father Timothy Upchurch, her half-sister Melissa Harris Goerke, and her brother and sister-in-laws John and Paula Wheeler, Cindy and Ernest Harden, Becky and Dale Wall, Tammy and Dave Swider, and Pat and TR Jackson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046 is in charge of arrangements.

