WHEELER, Billie



July 23, 1935 -



April 10, 2023



Billie Dean Haley Wheeler passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Although her most recent residence was Georgia, to be closer to her family, she was born in Nashville, TN and graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College. Marriage and work took her to Chicago, New York, Boston, New Jersey and Florida. She was always involved in her community and her daughters' schools and her outgoing personality earned her many lifelong friendships.



Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Herman and Deanie Hope Haley. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Milford (Mike) Rieves Wheeler; daughters, Laurie (Chris) Gay and Valerie (Mike) Romano; and grandsons, Mark and Evan Romano.

