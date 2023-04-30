X

Wheeler, Billie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHEELER, Billie

July 23, 1935 -

April 10, 2023

Billie Dean Haley Wheeler passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Although her most recent residence was Georgia, to be closer to her family, she was born in Nashville, TN and graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College. Marriage and work took her to Chicago, New York, Boston, New Jersey and Florida. She was always involved in her community and her daughters' schools and her outgoing personality earned her many lifelong friendships.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Herman and Deanie Hope Haley. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Milford (Mike) Rieves Wheeler; daughters, Laurie (Chris) Gay and Valerie (Mike) Romano; and grandsons, Mark and Evan Romano.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again8h ago

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
18h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s selection the highlight for Georgia on Saturday at the NFL draft
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

DeFoor, Mary Ann
1h ago
Benton, Connie
1h ago
Goines, Emmett
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
8h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top