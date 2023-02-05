X
Wheatley, Davis

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Jr., Wheatley

Lovingly devoted to his family and faith throughout life, Wheatley "Wheat", "Buz" Davis, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born on June 5, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee, the middle of three children of the late Evelyn Procche Davis and Wheatley Thomas Davis, Sr. Wheat graduated from Central High School in Memphis in 1966, and then studied Business Administration at the University of Tennessee before joining the United States Navy Reserve in 1971. During The Vietnam War, he served on the aircraft carrier, the USS Wasp, until it was decommissioned. After an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Memphis, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance in 1973.

Wheat began his career as a field auditor with Texas Western Financial Corporation in Dallas, and then served as a Credit Officer with The First National Bank of Atlanta, now Wells Fargo Bank. He then served for twenty-three years as Senior Auditor/Officer of CIT Business Credit, a Division of The CIT Group in Atlanta. At the age of 56, he started a consulting business for asset-based lending and credit audits.

With everyone he knew and ever met, Wheat was a kind, caring and compassionate person. He was led by his faith to always treat everyone with love, understanding, and respect. He enjoyed serving at Northside United Methodist Church as a greeter/Sunday Servant for worship services and as a volunteer for mission projects. Throughout his life, he loved being out in nature: taking walks by the river and on the beach, fishing, gathering with family at the seashore, and tending to his flower gardens and many potted plants. He cherished being with family and friends.

Wheat is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Robin Core Davis; their son, Wheatley Robert Davis; a sister, Frances Davis Rittenberry (Andy); a brother, Jonathon Whyte Davis (Melissa); sister-in-law, Jane Core Turner (Howard); and a much-loved group of nieces and nephews.

His Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2 PM, with a reception to follow, at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Medical Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org or In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, Georgia 30357, https://www.intouch.org




