WHEAT, Andrew Lewis



Mr. Andrew Lewis Wheat, 71, of College Park passed away July 27, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, 2:00 PM in the chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, GA. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA on Monday August 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM. F.L. Sims Funeral Home East Point Chapel.