WHATLEY, William



William Douglas "Bill"/"Billy" Whatley, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Atlanta Medical Center. He was born in Whatley, Alabama to George Lemuel and Ruby Whatley on November 28, 1923. Bill married Betty Cook on March 21, 1947 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and they were happily married 69 ½ years until she passed in 2016. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Raised in a loving family of eight siblings, he had many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones who loved him dearly, because he was one who loved as his Lord Jesus had taught.



Bill was educated at Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering. During his freshman year at Auburn, he was drafted into the U. S. Army. After his discharge in 1946, he returned to Auburn to finish his education. Bill and Betty were married a year later. They had three children, Jo Anne (Richard Cary "Rick") Highfield, Nancy Carol (David) Simpson and the Rev. Gary Lynn (Donna Waldon) Whatley.



After graduating from Auburn University, Bill was hired by Armour Fertilizer Works in Nashville, Tennessee. He was later moved to Waterloo, Iowa where he became their plant manager, and then transferred to Bartow, Florida, where the family of five lived for seven years. In 1963, Bill was transferred to Atlanta, Georgia, where he has lived for 59 years. He retired from USS Agri-Chemicals, Division of United States Steel Corp. in June 1985.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Lemuel (Ruby Calhoun) Whatley; his brother, Ray Edward (Katherine) Whatley; infant brother, Roy Alexander Whatley, sister Elizabeth (Billy) Sadler; sister, Shirley Ann (Isaac) Burge; brother, George R. (Evelyn) Whatley; brother, Joe R. (Jean) Whatley; brother, Gene Max (Donna) Whatley; Jane Marie (Floyd) Pritchett; daughter-in-law, Vivian Dale Philips Whatley; and daughter-in-law Dawn Begley Whatley.



Bill is survived by his six children (including spouses); five grandchildren, Richard Thomas (Christina Daniele Walker) Highfield; Jonathan David (Lina Villegas) Highfield, Cynthia Marie (Cory) Lyons, Katelyn Elizabeth Whatley and Ryan William Whatley; and five great-grandchildren, Riley Frances Highfield, Lindsey Anne Highfield, Walker Thomas Highfield, Joseph William Highfield, Schaefer Whatley, and Casey Lyons.



He has been loved by so many, and he loved the Lord and the Lord's church. He was devoted to the church and his church family. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Seekers Sunday School Class.



After Betty passed, Bill moved into Kings Bridge, where he enjoyed his life among resident friends. The Whatley family is appreciative of the loving attention he received during the past five years, while living at Kings Bridge.



Memorial Services will be held in the sanctuary of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033 at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 19, 2022, officiated by the Rev. Amy Morgan. Visitation will be in the church parlor before the Service, at 10:00 AM. Interment Service will be held on Sunday, August 21 at 2:00 PM in the Whatley Cemetery, Whatley, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church General Fund or the charity of choice.



